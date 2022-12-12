Milwaukee Veterans Park rollover crash after pursuit, guns, drugs found

Two men and a woman from Milwaukee are charged in connection with a pursuit that started in Cudahy and ended in a crash in Milwaukee's Veterans Park, where prosecutors say drugs and guns were found in the car.

Terrence Canady, 23, Danielle Carey, 19 and Qureion Young 24, are charged in the case.

This all started on the afternoon of Dec. 5 when someone called 911 and said guns were pointed at him from a gray Infiniti in Cudahy near Grange and Swift. The caller said firearms may have been dumped near Dale and Swift. This caller identified Canady as one of the people who pointed guns at him.

An officer spotted the gray Infiniti on Ramsey Avenue, and the driver led a 2.9-mile pursuit with speeds in excess of 115 miles per hour.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The pursuit was terminated near I-794 and Howard.

The Infiniti rolled over on Lincoln Memorial Drive in Milwaukee's Veterans Park. Witnesses said several people ran from the vehicle.

One was found walking on Brady Street with blood on his clothing. Prosecutors say this was Canady. He allegedly told police he got into a fight with his significant other, explaining the blood on his clothes.

Young was found pinned under the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Carey was found near the Veterans Park lagoon. Prosecutors say she was on the phone and "kept looking over her shoulder at the squad." She "appeared to have just been involved in a crash," according to the complaint.

Prosecutors say the Infiniti was stolen out of Skokie, Illinois. There were two guns inside, along with crack cocaine and heroin, the complaint says.

Young told investigators he did remember sitting in the back of the car, but he denied pointing a gun at anyone, and he denied that the vehicle was stolen, the complaint says.

Canady faces one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, one count of disorderly conduct, one count of possession with intent to deliver heroin and one count of vehicle operator flee/elude officer. Cash bond was set at $20,000.

Carey faces one count of possession with intent to deliver heroin. She received a $2,500 signature bond.

Young faces one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, one count of disorderly conduct and one count of possession with intent to deliver heroin. Cash bond was set at $5,000.