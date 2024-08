article

One person is dead following a fire on Milwaukee's north side on Monday, Aug. 5.

Firefighters were called out to the area of 34th and Auer around 12:05 a.m.

The fire started in a vehicle before spreading to a vacant home. One person was found dead inside the vehicle.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.