Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 1 dead, 3 wounded

One person is dead and three others were wounded in separate shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, Aug. 4.

No arrests have been made.

11th and Locust

Two people, ages 31 and 32, were shot around 9:15 p.m. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. No arrests have been made.

39th and Silver Spring

Around 11:16 p.m., a 20-year-old was shot and wounded. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

84th and Carmen

At about 11:30 p.m., a 31-year-old was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.