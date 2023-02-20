Milwaukee vehicle break-ins; parking structure near Lake Drive, North Avenue
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating after several vehicles were broken into Friday, Feb. 17 on Lake Drive near North Avenue.
Police say the suspect(s) intentionally forced entry into several vehicles in a parking structure.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.