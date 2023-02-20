Milwaukee vehicle break-ins; parking structure near Lake Drive, North Avenue

Milwaukee police are investigating after several vehicles were broken into Friday, Feb. 17 on Lake Drive near North Avenue.

Police say the suspect(s) intentionally forced entry into several vehicles in a parking structure.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.