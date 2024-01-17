Milwaukee vacant house fire, 40th and Hadley, no injuries

The Milwaukee Fire Department on Tuesday, Jan. 16 responded to the scene of house fire near 40th and Hadley. The house was vacant.

Upon arrival, crews found a 2.5 story wood frame structure with fire on the first floor. The fire spread through the house to the second floor.

40th and Hadley fire, Milwaukee

Due to large amounts of fire, crews switched their operations from fighting the fire inside the house to fighting the fire from the outside.

No occupants were found inside the home. No injuries were reported.

The Fire Investigation Unit responded with the Milwaukee Police Department to investigate the fire.