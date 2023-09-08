Milwaukee police car theft data shows 94% of cases unsolved

Milwaukee police data shows 94% of the city's car thefts this year remain unsolved.

The department has set up a special task force with staff dedicated to just that crime. Even so, victims are sometimes left taking matters into their own hands.

Mike Johnson owns a car, but the one he's driving is a rental.

"It’s heartbreaking. I worked hard to save up and treat myself to something new just to see it beat up, literally dismantled in front of my eyes," he said.

Johnson said thieves stole his car in July.

Mike Johnson recovers his stolen Kia SUV

"I can get over my stuff, but it’s my kids stuff that…it almost brought me to tears," he said. "All their favorite stuff that they keep in the car."

MPD crime data reveals Johnson's car is one of 4,100 stolen in 2023 – a total that is down 31% compared to the same time last year.

"Some of these individuals, we’re seeing their fingerprints on dozens of recovered stolen cars," said MPD Assistant Chief Paul Formolo. "Therefore, obviously, those are the individuals we have to put resources and focus on, and that’s what we did."

Johnson's stolen Kia SUV had a LoJack GPS system, so he tracked the car and eventually found it inside a garage.

"I did exactly what they did to me. They took it without asking," he said. "They just treated it like a war zone."

As Johnson waits for a body shop to fix the damage, he'll have to return his insurance-provided rental on Saturday.

Mike Johnson tracked his stolen Kia SUV using GPS

"It’s more inconvenient than anything," he said.

MPD reports it has cleared 6% of cases this year and arrested 612 people accused of car thefts.

In 2021, the department cleared 3% of cases. MPD said the national average in 2019 was 12%, while Chicago this year has arrested someone in 4% of cases.