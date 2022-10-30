Trick-or-treating sex offender checks 'all about public safety'

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections worked to make sure everyone had a safe Halloween, checking on hundreds of homes Sunday, Oct. 30 to make sure sex offenders weren't opening their doors to trick-or-treaters.

The city of Milwaukee's trick-or-treating was held Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. It wasn't just kids who went door to door.

"We just want to make sure there is no candy or anything like that," said Adrienne Brown, a probation and parole agent.

A team made up of Probation and Parole Agents Adrienne Brown and Erika Smith, as well as District Attorney Investigators Dave Dalland and Michael Sarenac, had a list of registered sex offenders to check on.

They checked to make sure nothing on the porch or elsewhere could lure a child to the doorstep.

Law enforcement check on registered sex offenders during Milwaukee trick-or-treating on Oct. 30, 2022.

"The goal is ultimately, they're supposed to be home one hour before and after trick or treat," said Marnie Ohrmund, DOC field supervisor. "The goal is just to go out and make sure they’re not participating in Halloween activities: They don’t have porch lights on, they aren’t dressed up for Halloween, and they aren’t doing anything to attract or draw out children to their residence."

The dozens of law enforcement officials involved met at the corrections building on Port Washington Road. From there, they were split into teams. In total, there were 204 scheduled visits across the Milwaukee area.

Law enforcement members distribute candy while checking on registered sex offenders during Milwaukee trick-or-treating on Oct. 30, 2022.

"Ultimately, we want the kids to have a happy and a safe Halloween, so this is all about public safety," said Ohrmund. "We want to make sure the kids can go out and have a good time today. This is what we can do to contribute to that."

Each team came equipped with its own stash of candy for trick-or-treaters along the way.

Ohrmund said three people were arrested Sunday. Last year, the operation led to two arrests. Officials plan to keep doing the checks every year.