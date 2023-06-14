Milwaukee transgender woman murdered, family seeks hate crime charges

Cashay Henderson, a Milwaukee transgender woman, would have turned 32 Wednesday, June 14. Instead of celebrating, her family prepared to go to court Thursday for the arraignment of the man accused of murdering her.

Henderson was found shot to death in her apartment in February. That apartment was also set on fire.

Her family wants hate crime charges filed against Cordell Howze, the man accused of killing Henderson.

Ada Henderson, Cashay's sister, drove more than 800 miles for her sister's birthday.

"She was my best friend," said Ada Henderson.

Cashay was Ada's only sibling.

"Cashay was a great person," said Ada Henderson. "She was very kind, very loving, and she didn't deserve this."

Firefighters found the 31-year-old inside her Milwaukee apartment while responding to a fire. Investigators said she was shot twice. That fire was ruled an arson.

"My family and I just want justice for what happened to her," said Ada Henderson. "That's all I can say."

After the murder, prosecutors say Howze, 33, told investigators "I caught the body of a disgusting tran." Loved ones believe this was a hate crime.

"Cashay is the third trans woman to be murdered in Milwaukee in the past nine months," said Chloe Cheyenne, COMMUNITYx founder.

Her family wants lawmakers to call it a hate crime, too. They also want the court to revoke Howze's $250,000 bond.

"Milwaukee, we will not let you turn your back on Cashay," said Cheyenne.

Less than four months later, it was difficult for Ada Henderson to talk about what happened to her sister.

"I'm sorry. I can't do this," said Ada Henderson.

Her family is determined to see justice service.

Howze was arrested two days after Henderson was killed after a short chase in Menasha.

Court records show Howze was released from the Winnebago County Jail just two days before Henderson's murder.

Howze is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, habitual criminality repeater and possession of a firearm by a felon, habitual criminality repeater. He pleaded not guilty in May.