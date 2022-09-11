Tow truck drivers robbed, Milwaukee man sentenced to federal prison

article

A Milwaukee man was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison Friday, Sept. 9 for a series of 2021 armed robberies on the city's north side.

According to court records, 27-year-old Latherio Meadows committed seven armed robberies in September and October 2021. He targeted local tow truck drivers.

Meadows contacted victims under the false pretense that he needed a tow or wanted to junk a car. Instead, in each of the robberies, he brandished a firearm and robbed the victims.

In all the robberies, officials said Meadows stole "significant" sums of cash from the tow truck drivers. In two of the robberies, Meadows stole the victim’s gun. In one robbery, Meadows physically assaulted the victim.

Following his term of imprisonment, Meadows will spend three years on supervised release. He also was ordered to pay $10,146.74 in restitution to the victims, officials said.