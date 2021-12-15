Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee man indicted, armed robberies of 7 tow truck drivers

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been indicted for seven armed robberies of tow truck drivers in the Milwaukee area – crimes that took place between Sept. 17 and Oct. 6, Acting United States Attorney Richard Frohling announced on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Latherio Meadows, 26, was charged with seven counts of robbery affecting interstate commerce, seven counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

If convicted, Meadows faces up to 20 years in prison for each robbery count and a minimum mandatory sentence of seven years and up to life in prison on each charge of brandishing of a firearm during a crime of violence, which must run consecutive to any other sentence. He also would face up to ten years in prison for each of the counts of possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

This matter is being investigated by the FBI’s Milwaukee Area Violent Crimes Task Force and the Milwaukee Police Department.

