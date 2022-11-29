Milwaukee theft; deputies seek man who stole from unlocked vehicle

article

Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who they say entered an unlocked vehicle, stole items, and then charged more than $400 worth of goods on the victim's credit card.

Officials say the crime happened around 3 p.m. on Oct. 3. The man entered the unlocked vehicle that was parked near the playground at Brown Deer Park. Officials say the man stole about $200 in cash, a gold Capital One credit card, a blue US Bank Card, and a white US Bank Card.

The thief then went to a nearby Walmart in Brown Deer and charged $413 to one of the credit cards.

Police say the thief is described as a male, African American, wearing a black hoodie with a white logo on the left side of his chest, tide dye ripped jeans, and black tennis shoes with a white sole.

If you have information that could help authorities locate this thief, you are urged to contact the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office at 414-278-3004.