Milwaukee teen sentenced, fired shots into air during Cinco de Mayo

article

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced 18-year-old Deon Nabors on Wednesday, April 3 to three years probation in connection with firing a fully automatic handgun into the air during Cinco de Mayo celebrations in 2023.

The judge initially sentenced Nabors to four years in prison and four years of extended supervision – but then stayed that sentence before handing down probation.

Nabors pleaded guilty on March 8 to charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a machine gun. A third charge against Nabors was dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Case details

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police officers were conducting crowd control at Cesar Chavez Drive and Scott Street around 11 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023. One officer heard gunshots -- and large amounts of people moving away from the intersection. The complaint said "people were heard to say, 'they're shooting' as they ran away.

Deon Nabors

Officers moved towards where the shots were heard -- and spotted Deon Nabors, then 17, "amongst the crowd raise his arm up and fire at least seven shots into the air in a rapid, automatic fashion. (An officer) then moved toward the defendant, who was still armed with the firearm, and ordered him to stop. The defendant was shot by (the officer)," the complaint says.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

According to the complaint, "the firearm was recovered and found to be a Glock 45 9mm handgun with an extended clip and a full auto switch on the rear rendering it fully automatic." Investigators recovered seven 9mm casings that will be compared to the firearm recovered from the defendant.

The complaint also notes the above events were captured on body camera.