Milwaukee teen missing, has Waukesha ties: sheriff

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department has asked for help locating missing 17-year-old Alexis Myers. Myers was last seen on Nov. 23 in Milwaukee walking near Hamilton High School – near 60th and Forest Home – around 4:30 p.m.

Myers lives in Milwaukee, the sheriff's department said, but has ties to Waukesha. Myers is described as 5'5" tall and 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, last seen wearing a Green Bay Packers hoodie, pink-and-white leggings and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7272.

