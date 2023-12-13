Milwaukee teen killed; family seeks justice on anniversary of death

It's been four years since a Milwaukee teen was shot and killed on the city's north side.

The family came together near 17th and Center on the somber anniversary of 15-year-old Jason Eggars’ death.

The North Division High School freshman was shot and killed on Dec. 13, 2019. His body was discovered in an alley just off the busy street.

"We love you," Eggars’ aunt Lisa Collins said. "It’s been four years too long and we need justice."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Jason Eggars

The family has been waiting for movement in the case, but no arrests have been made.

His mother, Philana Williamson, is still holding out hope.

"I just want justice for my baby," she said. "That’s it. That’s all."

They remember the teen’s short life and all the birthdays that have come and gone. They believe this year will be different and they can finally get some peace.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"He was a baby. He was a child," Collins said. "This was not supposed to happen to him."

The family is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. They are asking anyone who might know anything to contact the Milwaukee Police Department.