Milwaukee suspected dogfighting operation; 2 arrests made

The Brief Police say a tip led investigators to a Milwaukee duplex with evidence of dogfighting. A warrant describes malnourished dogs found in filthy cages and possible fighting equipment. Two men were arrested, and charges will be reviewed by the district attorney.



Milwaukee police arrested two men after a tip led officers to a duplex on the city’s west side, where investigators say they uncovered evidence of dogfighting and severe animal neglect, according to a newly filed search warrant.

What we know:

Police were called just before 5:30 p.m. last Thursday to the home near Juneau and 34th after a concerned resident reported possible animal mistreatment. The affidavit says the investigation began with a tip about dogs being kept in dangerous conditions.

According to the warrant, a tipster told police a man was keeping about 15 pit bulls at the duplex and forcing them to fight.

What they're saying:

Vicky Van Lare, who runs Roxz’s Resources and Awareness, said dogfighting remains one of the most brutal forms of abuse.

"It’s horrifying, it’s disgusting that with this day-in-age, with all the education out there that it’s still happening," said Vicky Van Lare, of Roxz’s Resources and Awareness. "They’re not born to fight. People make them fight. People treat them that way."

"We just always say – see something? Say something. We need to be the voice for the voiceless out there," said Van Lare.

Dig deeper:

The tipster also claimed the home had equipment linked to dogfighting, including a fighting ring and a treadmill, and alleged that the man would kill dogs that refused to fight.

"My heart breaks for these animals because some of these animals will not make it," said Van Lare.

When officers arrived, the warrant states they saw four dogs in cages, some surrounded by urine and feces. All of the animals "appeared to be severely malnourished," according to the filing.

Police say the investigation remains active, and criminal charges for the two men arrested will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.