Milwaukee 'subject with gun' investigation leads to police chase, crash

article

Two Milwaukee men are charged in connection with a "subject with gun" incident on the city's south side on Thursday, June 29. The accused are Demarius Nash, 26, and Isaac Ali, 25. They face the following criminal counts:

Possession of a firearm by a felon (Nash)

Sell/possess/use/transport machine gun (Nash)

Flee or elude an officer (Nash)

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety (Nash)

Obstructing an officer (Nash)

Bail jumping-felony (Nash

Obstructing an officer (Ali)

According to the criminal complaint, police officers were dispatched to an area near 24th and Grant in Milwaukee on Thursday, June 29 about a subject with a gun. A 911 caller said Demarius Nash was at the location and "pointed a gun at them," the complaint says. The caller provided a description of Nash and "added that the firearm had a switch on it" which converts a semi-automatic firearm to a fully automatic firearm, the complaint says.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

When officers arrived on the scene, they spotted a gray sedan parked across from the address. The officers say the driver of that vehicle "slowly accelerate and then turn northbound on S. 25th Street from W. Grant Street, disregarding the stop sign at that intersection," the complaint says. Officers activated their lights and siren -- and the sedan accelerated away.

The complaint says the police chase proceeded until it reached 35th and Kilbourn, where the sedan crashed into a streetlamp. Officers saw "Nash exited the driver's seat and run westbound and into an alley." At some point, the passenger in the vehicle (identified as Ali) that had been fleeing joined Nash -- they continued to run. Both men were arrested at a residence near 37th and State a short time later.

A search of the car that fled police "revealed a black Glock 19 with an extended magazine that was lying on the driver's side floorboard. There was a silver box attached to the back of the slide of the Glock. This item is known as a switch, and it converts a semi-automatic Glock into one capable of firing fully automatic," the complaint says.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Nash had been scheduled to make his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Sunday, July 2. An arrest warrant has been issued for Ali.