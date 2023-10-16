Milwaukee student adviser pleads guilty, sex assault charge; sentenced

A Milwaukee man who was trusted as a mentor at a Milwaukee Public School pleaded guilty on Monday, Oct. 16 to a charge of sex assault of student by school staff. Daniel Ellis Jr. was then sentenced by a Milwaukee County judge to two-and-a-half years in prison, plus another three years of extended supervision.

Milwaukee police say Ellis sexually assaulted a teenage girl multiple times from February until April. Prosecutors say the girl became pregnant.

The girl's mother says Ellis met her daughter while she was a student at Bay View High School in Milwaukee. Prosecutors say Ellis was a youth adviser at the school for the group, "Violence Free Zone."

Bay View High School, Milwaukee

Milwaukee Public Schools' website states that advisers are "carefully screened." They work in the school as "hall monitors, mediators and character coaches."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Investigators say Ellis texted the girl, and she'd sneak out of her house to meet him. Prosecutors say Ellis told the girl he was "going to leave his wife, and be with her."

The girl's mother told FOX6 News she went through her daughter's phone, saw the messages, and called police.