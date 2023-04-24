Milwaukee student adviser accused; sexual assault of teenage girl

Students and parents trusted him as a mentor at a Milwaukee Public School. Now, police say 24-year-old Daniel Ellis Jr. is on the run from the law after getting a teenager pregnant.

Curtains are drawn and no one answers the door at Ellis' house.

Prosecutors charged Ellis with "sexual assault of a student by school staff." The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office has issued a warrant for Ellis' arrest.

Multiple times from February until last week, Milwaukee police say Ellis sexually assaulted a teenage girl. Prosecutors say the girl is now pregnant.

The girl's mother says Ellis met her daughter while she was a student at Bay View High School in Milwaukee. Prosecutors say Ellis was a youth adviser at the school for the group, "Violence Free Zone."

Bay View High School, Milwaukee

Milwaukee Public Schools' website states that advisers are "carefully screened." They work in the school as "hall monitors, mediators and character coaches."

The Milwaukee Christian Center (MCC) runs the program at Bay View High School.

A spokesperson told FOX6 News MCC fired Ellis last month prior to their knowledge of this offense.

"We take pride in maintaining a safe and respectful workplace environment for both students and staff and have a zero-tolerance policy for any behavior that goes against that commitment. The actions of Daniel Ellis are unacceptable and do not align with our code of conduct or dedication to the safety of our students."

Milwaukee Christian Center

Investigators say Ellis texted the girl, and she'd sneak out of her house to meet him. Prosecutors say Ellis told the girl he was "going to leave his wife, and be with her."

The girl's mother told FOX6 News she went through her daughter's phone, saw the messages, and called police.

The girl's family declined to speak with FOX6 News on camera.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said as of Monday afternoon, Ellis had not been arrested or turned himself in.