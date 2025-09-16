Milwaukee streetcar operator honored; saved woman, service dog from attack

The Brief A Milwaukee streetcar operator was honored for helping to protect a woman and her small service dog. The woman and her service dog were attacked by two large dogs, when the streetcar operator stepped in to shield them. The streetcar operator, woman and dog reunited for the first time since the incident at a thank-you ceremony at the Streetcar Operations and Maintenance Facility.



A Milwaukee streetcar operator was recognized on Tuesday, Sept. 16 for stepping in to protect a woman and her small service dog during a frightening encounter involving two large dogs.

Streetcar hero

What we know:

Rudy, an 11-pound Yorkipoo and ADA-certified service dog, and her owner Janine Kent, were near the Burns Commons streetcar stop when the incident occurred.

Rudy, ADA service dog

A news release says Kent initially noticed two large dogs behaving curiously and appearing non-threatening. Moments later, their owner lost control of the leash and the dogs suddenly charged at her and her service dog.

Charlet Simmon, The Hop operator in training, acted immediately to help shield them and keep them safe.

"So I was like, I gotta go over there and intervene," Simmon said. "So when I walked over there, I stood in between the two dogs behind me. Janine was in front, she had her puppy in her arms, and I told her, and i nudged her, I said go ahead, You're safe. I got you."

Charlet Simmon, streetcar operator

Reunited for the first time

What they're saying:

Kent has called Simmon her hero. The two reunited for the first time since the incident at a thank-you ceremony at the Streetcar Operations and Maintenance Facility.

"I just want to thank Charlet. I mean, she was great. She was so fast. She really stopped what could have ended up being a very tragic situation," Kent said. "I'm so grateful to her for being the good Samaritan that she was. You know, for stepping in, because it could have really been very tragic."

As part of Tuesday's event, Kent received a behind-the-scenes tour of the operations center.

Donations made

Dig deeper:

A donation was also presented to Wolfhounds Legacy, a nonprofit that trains service dogs for military veterans, in honor of both Simmon and Kent. Representatives from Wolfhounds Legacy were on site to accept the donation and share more about their mission.

In addition, Periodic Paralysis International, a nonprofit supporting individual with rare neuromuscular disorders, received a donation in recognition of Kent, who lives with the condition and relies on her service dog for support.