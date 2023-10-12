Milwaukee stolen police squad; dashcam, bodycam video released

Milwaukee police released dashcam and bodycam video from a December 2022 incident in which a man stole a Milwaukee police squad when an officer was conducting a traffic stop.

The accused, 34-year-old Daniel Barton, is charged with one count of "take and drive vehicle without owner's consent."

According to the criminal complaint, a police officer was conducting a traffic stop near Holton and Keefe in Milwaukee shortly before 2 p.m. on Dec. 5, 2022.

The officer was speaking to the people in the stopped vehicle when he "observed his squad car drive off southbound on N. Holton St." the complaint says.

The officer radioed the squad was stolen -- and offered the direction the vehicle was last seen traveling.

A few minutes later, another officer spotted the stolen squad near Richards and Burleigh. A man jumped out of the squad and fled into an alley.

The complaint says when another officer arrived in the area, a citizen pointed at a Milwaukee garbage cart and stated, "he's in the garbage can." The defendant was located inside the garbage can with the lid over his head.

The complaint says a "review of the squad dashcam video allowed the viewer to hear the driver giggling as he drives off in the vehicle and then you see the defendant exit the squad and run down the alley."

Barton was charged with a misdemeanor and released from custody pending a competency evaluation. A warrant was issued in February for missing a court date.

Shorewood squad stolen

Bar was then arrested in May, also accused of stealing a squad in Shorewood. The Shorewood police squad was stolen on May 30. It happened on Capitol Drive near Estabrook Park, again during a traffic stop. The squad was found abandoned near Capitol and Holton. It was not damaged. In the body camera video from that incident, officers are heard saying the car was locked.

Last Friday, Oct. 6, Barton was found competent to proceed to trial. Barton's defense said it has an offer – and will be deciding later if the case will proceed to trial.

Over the last 16 years, court records show Barton has racked up a dozen traffic convictions including speeding, operating while suspended and without insurance.