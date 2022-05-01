Milwaukee standoff near 22nd and Orchard, man arrested

article

A Milwaukee man, 26, was arrested following a standoff Sunday morning, May 1 near 22nd and Orchard.

According to police, the man armed himself during a domestic dispute around 10:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they spotted the man, who retreated into a home in the area, eventually surrendering without further incident.

The man is expected to face charges.