Mother fatally stabbed; Milwaukee man not guilty by mental disease

article

A Milwaukee man was found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect Friday, March 31 in the fatal stabbing of his 62-year-old mother.

Andre Campbell, 28, was charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide. The court found he "suffered from a mental disease" at the time of the stabbing and was "unable to appreciate the wrongfulness of his conduct," records indicate.

The court also ordered Campbell committed to the Department of Health Services, with his sentencing scheduled for April 6.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police were called to a home near 21st and Pierce for a welfare check in September 2020 when the victim didn't report to work.

According to a criminal complaint, officers announced themselves and Campbell walked out of a bedroom with his hands up, stating: "I'm here." Officers asked him where his mother was, and he said he didn't know.

Homicide investigation near 21st and Pierce, Milwaukee

Officers then noticed a woman on the bedroom floor. The complaint indicates she was unconscious, not breathing and was wrapped in bedsheets and covered in blood. Officers asked Campbell why his mother was covered in blood, and he replied: "I don't know." He was taken into custody without incident.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy determined she suffered 18 lacerations and stab wounds primarily to her upper torso area. The death was ruled a homicide.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.



When later questioned by police during an interview, Campbell indicated he got a steak knife while the victim was talking on the phone. The complaint states he said he stabbed her three-to-four times, and she tried to run out the front door – but he pulled her back in.

The complaint went on to indicate the victim hit Campbell with a broomstick, and he said he "threw" a butcher knife at her and stabbed her twice more before he told her: "Just die." He said he covered her up because he was tired of looking at her.

Per the complaint, Campbell said he was "talking" to his deceased mother when police arrived for the welfare check. He further indicated he was not crazy and did not feel remorse because his family had treated him poorly in the past.