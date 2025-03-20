article

A Milwaukee man is accused of attempted homicide in connection to a March 11 stabbing on the city's northwest side.

81st and Vienna stabbing

According to a criminal complaint, the 45-year-old victim had cuts and puncture wounds to her arms, shoulders and hands, as well as the back and left side of her torso. She also suffered a punctured lung and damage to nerves, tendon and artery in one of her hands – resulting in the loss of use of one of her fingers.

The victim said she got into a fight with 45-year-old Robert Maxwell, her ex-boyfriend, on the night of March 10. The next morning, he came into her room and yelled: "(Expletive) this is your last day on earth." He then began to repeatedly stab her.

Court filings said the victim told investigators Maxwell dragged her head first down the basement steps and told her: "(Expletive) your kids are going to come home and find your dead body." She said he would not let her leave and said he "intended to watch her die before he left the house."

Maxwell later dragged her into a car and left her the keys and a cellphone, telling her to "leave if she wanted to." She was able to drive herself to a hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery roughly six hours after the attack began.

Police later found Maxwell near the home's garage and took him into custody. In custody, he denied assaulting the victim and told officers he cleaned up blood because the victim told him she was going to the hospital. At the end of the interview, he asked a detective if he could waive his jury trial and go straight to prison.

In court

Court records show Maxwell is being held in the Milwaukee County Jail on $80,000 bond. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 26.

In all, Maxwell is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, aggravated battery, false imprisonment and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.