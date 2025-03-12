Milwaukee stabbing, 81st and Vienna; 1 injured in domestic violence incident
MILWAUKEE - One person was injured after a stabbing in Milwaukee on Tuesday night, March 11. Police say it was a domestic violence incident.
What we know:
It happened around 2:30 p.m. near 81st and Vienna.
Police say the victim, a 45-year-old, arrived at the hospital for treatment. This investigation is ongoing and is the result of domestic violence.
A 45-year-old was arrested. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The informaiton in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.