Milwaukee stabbing, 81st and Vienna; 1 injured in domestic violence incident

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Tuesday, March 11. It happened around 2:30 p.m. near 81st and Vienna. A 45-year-old was arrested. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.



One person was injured after a stabbing in Milwaukee on Tuesday night, March 11. Police say it was a domestic violence incident.

What we know:

It happened around 2:30 p.m. near 81st and Vienna.

Police say the victim, a 45-year-old, arrived at the hospital for treatment. This investigation is ongoing and is the result of domestic violence.

A 45-year-old was arrested. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.