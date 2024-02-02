Milwaukee stabbing, victim sought help at firehouse: police

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a stabbing that was reported Friday night, Feb. 2.

Police said the victim went to a firehouse near 62nd and Burleigh shortly before 7:30 p.m. in search of medical attention. The 32-year-old victim was then taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Where the stabbing took place and what led to it are not yet known. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.