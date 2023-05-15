Milwaukee stabbing, 27th and Hope, 10 knives recovered

Two teen girls and one adult were hospitalized after a knife fight near 27th and Hope on Milwaukee's northwest side Saturday, May 13.

Police said they found at least 10 knives at the scene.

The knife fight involved women and teenage girls. As of Monday, three people had been arrested.

The Office of Violence Prevention is involved, saying this was a dispute between neighbors.

Police said a large fight broke out Saturday afternoon, leading to the stabbing that sent two girls, ages 14 and 15, and a woman, 32, to the hospital. Police said a woman, 18, was treated at the scene.

The 32-year-old woman was one of three people arrested. The other two people were a 19-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl.

Police have not made clear the relationship between the victims and those arrested.

FOX6 News learned the Office of Violence Prevention is involved, saying in a statement:

"The Office of Violence Prevention is saddened by the violent events in our community and express our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. This type of community violence poses a serious threat to the health and safety of our neighborhoods. When simple disputes between neighbors are escalated to violence by the adults, it is unfortunately not surprising that the youth in our communities will follow their example. It is precisely the reason why OVP is focusing resources directly within our neighborhoods for residents to have trainings on finding more effective ways of settling disputes. Violence interrupters have already been deployed to engage both parties to ensure that this situation doesn’t continue to escalate."

FOX6 News learned the identities of those arrested, but we are not releasing their names because they have not been charged.

Police records show the potential charges range from child abuse and disorderly conduct to destroying private property.