Stabbing, fight on Milwaukee's north side; 4 injured, 3 arrested

A Milwaukee fight and stabbing injured four people on the city's north side Saturday, May 13.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. Police recovered 10 knives from the scene.

Two girls, ages 14 and 15, and a 32-year-old woman were hospitalized. A second woman, age 18, was treated for injuries at the scene. All are expected to survive.

The 32-year-old woman was one of three people arrested. The other two people were a 19-year-old woman and 17-year-old girl.

The investigation is ongoing. Charges are pending review by the district attorney's office.

