Milwaukee DPW snowplow service requests; what residents should know

Snow removal can be tough, especially with more falling on Friday after Wednesday's winter storm. But in Milwaukee, a city initiative looks to help residents.





"Not looking forward to more shoveling and more big pile ups on the street," resident Jane Koestring said. "It was the streets, it was the sidewalks, and we have a pretty long driveway. It's tough to get out there."

Koestring lives on Milwaukee's east side in an area that sees a lot of pedestrian and vehicular traffic. Snow piles are scattered along the street.

"The side street, this whole area, is practically really not getting the attention that they need," she said. "Some of these cars just never leave the street, and so it's impossible to get the plow out there, and it only gets worse when it snows."







The Milwaukee Department of Public Works has an initiative that allows residents to submit a plow request.

Requests are not taken while crews are actively plowing city streets, the spokesperson said. However, the DPW monitors requests on a first-come, first-served basis. Depending on the specific issue, crews will respond within 24 hours.

"Especially for those places that are still experiencing a lot of that build up, I'd love to submit one for sure," said Koestring.

To request snowplow service, call 414-286-2489 or visit the city's website.