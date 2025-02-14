Wisconsin winter weather advisory Friday into Saturday; latest updates

The Brief The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory. The advisory covers all of southeast Wisconsin from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday. Moderate to heavy snow will be possible Friday night into Saturday.



The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. The advisory is expected to expire at 6 a.m. Saturday.

Timeline:

Moderate to heavy snow will be possible Friday night, with around 1-3" possible by midnight. A few more inches will be possible by Saturday morning, with totals closer to the 3-5" range.

This will be a somewhat wetter snow, thanks to warmer air above the surface and southerly winds. More accumulation is possible Saturday and Sunday as scattered snow showers continue. Snow will be light, but if lake enhanced snow bands develop later Saturday into Sunday, higher amounts of snow can accumulate. Note that there is a great deal of uncertainty regarding placement of potential banding and i it develops. Regardless, full weekend totals could range from 5-7" by the end of it. Stay tuned to your FOX6 Weather Experts for details.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Friday 8PM

