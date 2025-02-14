Wisconsin winter weather advisory Friday into Saturday; latest updates
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. The advisory is expected to expire at 6 a.m. Saturday.
Timeline:
Moderate to heavy snow will be possible Friday night, with around 1-3" possible by midnight. A few more inches will be possible by Saturday morning, with totals closer to the 3-5" range.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
This will be a somewhat wetter snow, thanks to warmer air above the surface and southerly winds. More accumulation is possible Saturday and Sunday as scattered snow showers continue. Snow will be light, but if lake enhanced snow bands develop later Saturday into Sunday, higher amounts of snow can accumulate. Note that there is a great deal of uncertainty regarding placement of potential banding and i it develops. Regardless, full weekend totals could range from 5-7" by the end of it. Stay tuned to your FOX6 Weather Experts for details.
Friday 8PM
FOX6 Weather Extras
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
What is the FOX Model?
FOX Weather
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X