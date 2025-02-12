Snowfall totals: Wisconsin winter storm Wednesday, Feb. 12
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service is collecting snowfall data from the winter storm that impacted southeast Wisconsin on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin, as of 6 a.m.:
- Beaver Dam, 3.2
- Brookfield, 5.8
- Brown Deer, 7.0
- Caledonia, 4.0
- Cudahy, 7.1
- Eagle, 5.3
- East Troy, 4.2
- Elkhorn, 2.5
- Elmwood Park, 3.3
- Franklin, 2.0
- Franksville, 3.5
- Greendale, 7.2
- Greenfield, 3.0
- Mayville, 1.2
- Mequon, 2.5
- Milwaukee, 7.5
- New Berlin, 5.0
- North Bay, 2.5
- Oak Creek, 7.0
- Oconomowoc, 5.4
- Pell Lake, 0.5
- Pewaukee, 5.8
- Pleasant Prairie, 4.0
- Reeseville, 0.5
- Rochester, 4.0
- St. Francis, 2.0
- Sturtevant, 3.0
- Sullivan, 1.5
- Sussex, 1.5
- Twin Lakes, 4.3
- Watertown, 3.0
- West Allis, 5.9
- West Bend, 0.7
- West Milwaukee, 7.5
- Whitefish Bay, 7.2
