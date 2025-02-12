Snowfall totals: Wisconsin winter storm Wednesday, Feb. 12

article

The Brief The NWS is collecting snowfall data from Wednesday's winter storm. FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season.



The National Weather Service is collecting snowfall data from the winter storm that impacted southeast Wisconsin on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin, as of 6 a.m.:

Beaver Dam, 3.2

Brookfield, 5.8

Brown Deer, 7.0

Caledonia, 4.0

Cudahy, 7.1

Eagle, 5.3

East Troy, 4.2

Elkhorn, 2.5

Elmwood Park, 3.3

Franklin, 2.0

Franksville, 3.5

Greendale, 7.2

Greenfield, 3.0

Mayville, 1.2

Mequon, 2.5

Milwaukee, 7.5

New Berlin, 5.0

North Bay, 2.5

Oak Creek, 7.0

Oconomowoc, 5.4

Pell Lake, 0.5

Pewaukee, 5.8

Pleasant Prairie, 4.0

Reeseville, 0.5

Rochester, 4.0

St. Francis, 2.0

Sturtevant, 3.0

Sullivan, 1.5

Sussex, 1.5

Twin Lakes, 4.3

Watertown, 3.0

West Allis, 5.9

West Bend, 0.7

West Milwaukee, 7.5

Whitefish Bay, 7.2

Show us your snow!

What you can do:

FOX6 News invites you to show us how snow is impacting your life. Share pictures of the snow in your neighborhood – whether you are clearing it or playing in it. Click the ADD button below to begin.

FOX6 Weather Extras

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

What is the FOX Model?

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media