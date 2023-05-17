Milwaukee shots fired, mother, son charged wanted to 'scare her off:' complaint

article

A Milwaukee mother and son are charged after prosecutors say the son fired shots as they chased another driver near 17th and Center. Prosecutors say the son told investigators the other driver had been ramming their vehicle, but police found no damage.

According to a criminal complaint, Quedota Wilks and Drecar Wilks were kicked out of their apartment where they were living with family and since that time, had been threatening to kill the shooting victim.

On May 12, the victim said the mother and son were waiting for her near 29th and Kilbourn. She said Drecar pulled a handgun from his waistband before getting into his mother's car. The victim said the two then chased her with a 6-year-old child inside their vehicle.

Near 17th and Center, prosecutors say Drecar fired two or three times at the victim's vehicle, and "people began running and ducking." The chase continued, and the victim said "Drecar must have realized she was on the phone with police because he jumped out of his mom's car" and ran. The victim's car came to rest near 13th and Locust and caught fire. There, the victim said she banged on doors, fearing "a nearby house would catch fire." She said she didn't know if any of the shots hit her car because she "blacked out." The complaint says police were "unable to observe bullet strikes to the vehicle."

Prosecutors say she identified the Wilks via photo and said Drecar tried to buy a gun from Dunham's in Franklin "but had to wait a couple weeks, so he found a crackhead to buy the gun from." She said he stole an extended magazine from Dunham's after that, the complaint says.

According to the complaint, Quedota Wilks told investigators they were kicked out of their apartment shortly after paying rent, and "Drecar had shoes taken and was mad." She claimed before the shooting, the victim was hitting their car with hers, and Drecar fired out the window before jumping out of the car and firing more shots at the victim's car. She said they then drove to the motel they were staying at, which is where they were arrested.

Drecar Wilks allegedly told investigators the victim believed he owed her money for a car window she believed he had broken, and he was mad because his clothes and shoes had been stolen. He said he bought the gun from his brother's friend for $400, the complaint says. He, too, said the victim hit their car with her car before he fired shots "to scare her off." When asked why there was no damage to the vehicle to indicate it had been hit, he said "he did not know."

Drecar Wilks faces one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon. Cash bond was set at $2,000 when he made his initial appearance in court Wednesday, May 17.

Quedota Wilks is charged with harboring/aiding a felon and received a $1,500 signature bond.