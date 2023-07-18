Shots fired into Milwaukee home, police arrest suspect

article

Milwaukee police arrested a man who they say shot into a north side home Tuesday morning, July 18.

Police said it started with the 26-year-old suspect hitting a woman outside a home near 55th and Fairmount around 11:20 a.m. When the woman went inside, police say the suspect shot into the home.

Four other people were inside at the time – a 17-year-old girl, 34-year-old woman, 54-year-old woman and 54-year-old man. The 54-year-old woman had a graze wound and refused medical attention, police said.

The suspect was arrested, and a gun was recovered.