Shots fired into Milwaukee home, police arrest suspect

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Shots fired near 55th and Fairmount, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested a man who they say shot into a north side home Tuesday morning, July 18.

Police said it started with the 26-year-old suspect hitting a woman outside a home near 55th and Fairmount around 11:20 a.m. When the woman went inside, police say the suspect shot into the home.

Four other people were inside at the time – a 17-year-old girl, 34-year-old woman, 54-year-old woman and 54-year-old man. The 54-year-old woman had a graze wound and refused medical attention, police said.

The suspect was arrested, and a gun was recovered.