Milwaukee shootout; 2 women charged, multiple homes shot at

A shootout on Milwaukee's north side sent bullets flying into multiple homes earlier this month.

Police say at least three homes were hit during this shootout. It started as an argument between two women.

Residents are still shaken after the shootout that happened on March 4 in the Sherman Park neighborhood.

"That got me on edge," said a woman who did not want to be identified, fearing retaliation. "I’m furious about what happened to me."

She said a bullet came flying through her kitchen around 9:30 a.m. from West Auer Ave.

It was devastating because the bullet entered from the side of my house, and it hit seven of my walls, and I was standing right there washing dishes when it went past my leg," she said.

A bullet also hit her truck, and other homes nearby.

She said she received a delayed 9-1-1 response time, which she brought up during a recent Milwaukee Police Department - District 7 public meeting.

"There were two people that were taken into custody that day," she said. "Two guns recovered, two of your neighbors also had their house shot up too."

54-year-old Lorraine Pickens and 28-year-old Caprice Guider were arrested. Both have been charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon.

"I just heard them arguing, then all of a sudden they was fighting and it went off from there," the woman said.

According to a criminal complaint, Pickens pulled up in the middle of the street with her daughter outside Guider’s home.

Investigators say she started firing shots towards Guider as she stood outside her home. That’s when Guider told detectives she started "shooting blindly just to scare them off."

"They should be held responsible for what happened," the woman said. "Home insurance is going up, the car insurance is going up, I have to find somebody to do the repairs."

Nobody was injured in the incident and both women are due back in court next month.