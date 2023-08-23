Milwaukee shootings Wednesday, 2 wounded

article

Two Milwaukee men were wounded in separate shootings Wednesday morning, Aug. 23.

One of the shootings took place during an attempted carjacking, police said, while what led to the other remains under investigation.

An 84-year-old man was shot around 8:30 a.m. He went to Police District 4 for help and was then taken to a hospital. Police said the shooting appears to be related to a carjacking attempt.

Sherman and Fiebrantz

Around 11:15 a.m., a 33-year-old man was shot and went to a hospital.

MPD investigates

Police are still looking for whoever is responsible for each of Wednesday's shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.



