Milwaukee man shot, wounded during carjacking attempt

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - An 84-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded Wednesday, Aug. 23 near Silver Spring Drive and Appleton Avenue. It happened around 8:30 a.m. 

The victim went to Milwaukee Police District 4 for assistance. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

This investigation is ongoing, however, appears to be related to a carjacking attempt. 

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect(s).