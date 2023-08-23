Milwaukee man shot, wounded during carjacking attempt

article

An 84-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded Wednesday, Aug. 23 near Silver Spring Drive and Appleton Avenue. It happened around 8:30 a.m.

The victim went to Milwaukee Police District 4 for assistance. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

This investigation is ongoing, however, appears to be related to a carjacking attempt.

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect(s).