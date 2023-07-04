Milwaukee shootings Tuesday, July 4; 2 wounded, both in their 40s

article

Shootings on Tuesday, July 4 left two people wounded in Milwaukee.

The first happened just after midnight near 12th and Harrison on the city's south side. A 45-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Around 2:30 a.m., gunfire broke out near 26th and Lloyd on Milwaukee's north side. A 47-year-old woman was shot and wounded. She was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both of these incidents appear to be the result of an argument, officials say. Police are seeking unknown shooters in each case.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.