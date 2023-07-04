Milwaukee fatal shooting, 47th and Burleigh
article
MILWAUKEE - The medical examiner was called out to a fatal shooting in Milwaukee near 47th and Burleigh on the Fourth of July.
It happened around 8:30 p.m.
Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire.
FOX6 News reached out to police for more information on the victim and whether any arrests were made.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact Milwaukee police.