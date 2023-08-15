Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; man dead, teen wounded
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee shootings left a man dead and a teen boy wounded Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Police are still looking for the people responsible for the shootings.
23rd and Scott
A 45-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed just after midnight. What led to the shooting isn't clear, police said.
42nd and Lancaster
Police said a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting shortly before 1 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.
MPD investigates
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.