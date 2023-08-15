Milwaukee homicide, 23rd and Scott, man shot

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 15 near 23rd and Scott. It happened around 12:02 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 45-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained fatal gunshot injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.