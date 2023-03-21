Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; 1 dead, 4 wounded

article

Four separate Milwaukee shootings Tuesday, Mach 21 left one person dead and four others wounded – two of whom sustained serious injuries.

The shootings followed a violent Monday night; a 15-year-old boy was killed and five women wounded in a shooting near 15th and Concordia around 11:30 p.m.

Muskego and Becher

A 38-year-old Milwaukee man was wounded around 1:15 a.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Around 1:40 p.m., two people – a 41-year-old Milwaukee man and an unidentified male – were shot. The unidentified male died. The 41-year-old was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, and police said he is now in stable condition.

Police scene near 26th and Hope, Milwaukee

36th and North

A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded around 2:30 p.m. Police said he called for help near 30th and Cherry – more than a mile away – and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is in critical condition.

Police arrested a 39-year-old Milwaukee man and are looking one other person. Criminal charges will be referred to the district attorney's office.

Police near 30th and Cherry, Milwaukee

96th and Allyn

A Milwaukee woman was inside her home when police said a bullet entered from outside and hit her around 4:20 p.m. The 66-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.

MPD investigates

Police are looking for one or more people in connection to each of Tuesday's shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.