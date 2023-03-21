Milwaukee shooting: Boy killed, 5 women wounded

A Milwaukee shooting left a 15-year-old boy dead and five women wounded late Monday night, March 20.

Lights from police and paramedics flashed near 15th and Concordia – illuminating a scene of sadness – around 11:30 p.m. Police are searching for a shooter and a motive, while the boy's family wants the killer caught.

"When is all this going to stop?" said Larry Middleman, who lives nearby. "When something happens like that I’m not surprised."

Surveillance shows a woman running and others scrambling before police arrived.

"It was multiple rounds. I don’t know if they were going back and forth with each other or what," a neighbor said. FOX6 News is not identifying her for her family's safety.

14th and Concordia shooting, Milwaukee

Family identified the 15-year-old as Davion Patterson. A report states he died in the street. His mother told FOX6 News he was a good kid with a warm heart.

"This neighborhood needs more police protection," said Linda Middleman.

The five women – two 22-year-olds from Milwaukee, a 21-year-old, a 19-year-old and an 18-year-old – were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said they are expected to be OK.

"It’s been happening every night. Shooting. Shooting. Shooting. Young kids. And it’s really sad, and I think something should be done about this," Linda said. "Something has to be done, so the kids don’t get hurt."

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.