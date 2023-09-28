Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings Thursday; 2 wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Thursday, Sept. 28.  

Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings. 

51st and Fairmount

Around 3 a.m., a person was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment.

45th and Center

An 18-year-old was shot and wounded around 8:30 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.