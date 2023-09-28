Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting, 51st and Fairmount, 1 hurt

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee police generic

MILWAUKEE - One person was wounded following a shooting Thursday morning, Sept. 28 in Milwaukee.

It happened around 2:50 a.m. near 51st and Fairmount. 

The victim walked into a hospital seeking medical treatment. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.