Milwaukee shooting, 51st and Fairmount, 1 hurt

One person was wounded following a shooting Thursday morning, Sept. 28 in Milwaukee.

It happened around 2:50 a.m. near 51st and Fairmount.

The victim walked into a hospital seeking medical treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.