Milwaukee shootings Thursday; 1 dead, 2 wounded

Separate Milwaukee shootings left one person dead and two others wounded Thursday, Dec. 21.

While the shootings remain under investigation, police said one of the two appears to be the result of road rage.

60th and Appleton

A 21-year-old was shot around 5:45 a.m. Police said it was an apparent road rage shooting, and the victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.

37th and Mr. Vernon

Two people were shot Thursday afternoon. The fire department said one person was pronounced dead at the scene, and a second person was taken to the hospital.

MPD investigates

Police are looking for whoever is responsible for Thursday's gun violence.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.