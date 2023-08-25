Milwaukee shootings Thursday; 1 dead, 3 wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating four separate shootings that happened Thursday, Aug. 24.

The shootings left one man dead and three others, including a two-year-old boy, wounded.

45th and North

A 2-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot and wounded near 45th and North on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Police said the shooting happened at 10 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening wound. A 21-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

Capitol and Sherman

41-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near Capitol and Sherman on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Officials said the shooting happened around 12 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his wounds.

Capitol and Sherman shooting

28th and Center

Around 7 p.m. a 36-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 28th and Center. No arrests have been made.

24th and Nash

Around 10 p.m. a 20-year-old Milwaukee man suffered fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect(s).

MPD investigates

Police are looking for the people responsible for Thursday's shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.