Milwaukee toddler shot near 45th and North, man in custody

A 2-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot and wounded near 45th and North on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Police said the shooting happened at 10 a.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening wound.

A 21-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

Milwaukee police would like to remind the public to keep firearms locked with a gunlock and secured in an area out of the reach of children. If anyone needs a gunlock, please contact your local district to check the availability of free gunlocks.