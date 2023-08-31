Milwaukee shootings Thursday, 2 seriously wounded

article

Separate Milwaukee shootings wounded two people – including a 15-year-old boy – on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Both victims sustained serious injuries.

35th and Auer

A 19-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 3:25 p.m. and taken to a hospital, police said, with serious injuries. What led to the shooting is not clear.

48th and Capitol

Around 4:30 p.m., a 15-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot and taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Police said the shooting was the result of an argument.

MPD investigates

Police are looking for whoever is responsible for Thursday's shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.