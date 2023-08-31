Child shot in Milwaukee, 13th and Finn

A child was shot in Milwaukee near 13th and Finn on Thursday night, Aug. 31.

Police said the 1-year-old boy was taken to Children's Wisconsin.

According to police, the shooting shortly before 9 p.m. may have been connected with an argument that happened in the area before the gunfire.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.