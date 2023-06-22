Milwaukee shootings Thursday, 3 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee shootings wounded three people Thursday night, June 22.
Investigators are looking into what led to the shootings. No arrests have been made.
30th and Brown
A Milwaukee man and woman, ages 54 and 34, were shot around 7 p.m. The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.
21st and Meinecke
Just before 9 p.m., a 48-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
MPD investigates
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.