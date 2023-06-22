Milwaukee shootings Thursday, 3 wounded

article

Two Milwaukee shootings wounded three people Thursday night, June 22.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shootings. No arrests have been made.

30th and Brown

A Milwaukee man and woman, ages 54 and 34, were shot around 7 p.m. The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

21st and Meinecke

Just before 9 p.m., a 48-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

MPD investigates

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.