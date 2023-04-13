Milwaukee shootings: 8-year-old girl, others wounded Thursday

article

Milwaukee shootings wounded three people, including an 8-year-old girl, Thursday, April 13.

One person was arrested in connection to one of three shootings, and police are looking for the people responsible for the others.

MLK and Juneau

A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot, taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Police said he summoned help near 6th and Cherry, about a half-mile from where he was shot.

28th and Atkinson

A Milwaukee woman, 22, was shot wounded when shots were fired shortly before 8 p.m. A 25-year-old woman was arrested, and what led to the gunfire remains under investigation.

An 8-year-old girl is recovering after being shot around 8:45 p.m. She was treated at the scene.

MPD tips

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.